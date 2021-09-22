Sendero Wealth Management Hires Edward C. Stepanow, Jr. As Chief Financial Officer And Chief Operating Officer

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sendero Wealth Management, a private, partner-led wealth management firm in San Antonio has hired Edward C. Stepanow, Jr. as Chief Financial and Operating Officer. He served previously as Chief Financial Officer for MediciNova, a NASDAQ listed, California-based biopharmaceutical company.

"He's not your typical CFO," Partner and CEO Elizabeth Flavin Crawford said. "Edward's skillset and experience allows us to think broader, take on more complex client projects and creatively grow and expand our teams."

Crawford said Stepanow has experience working internationally, with publicly traded companies and has a significant background managing mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

"Edward's knowledge and depth will benefit us in several ways," she said. "He's a strategic thinker who is not just managing for today but for tomorrow's changing landscapes. Edward is part of the experience and depth we can offer clients as they contemplate acquisition and disposition of business or personal assets, risk management and succession planning."

Stepanow graduated from San Diego State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Finance. He is also a graduate of The ITT Group's Executive Leadership Program through Saint Louis University. His early career was spent working with market-leading commercial lenders like ITT Capital, the CIT Group and Deutsche Bank. Immediately before coming to San Antonio in 2014, Stepanow served as Corporate Treasurer for Zovio, an NYSE-listed education management company headquartered in San Diego. Stepanow joined Millennium Distribution that year as CFO and Treasurer before joining the Guido Companies as CFO and Treasurer in 2018. Stepanow holds professional certifications in corporate finance and treasury (CTP) and enterprise risk management (ERM).

"I look forward to working with Sendero's clients and talented team members as we stay focused on a bright and sustainable future that ensures the legacies entrusted to us," Stepanow said.

About Sendero Wealth ManagementSendero Wealth Management (Sendero) is a private wealth management firm in San Antonio serving clients with investable assets of $1 million and above. As an established partner-led firm, Sendero has built its legacy on the core values of trust, honor, respect, service, and family. Highly valued clients include multigenerational families, entrepreneurs, business professionals, select institutions and charitable organizations. The team is comprised of strategists and global financial experts with diverse and complimentary backgrounds. They deliver high-touch service and educate clients while building, implementing, and managing wealth solutions.

References to "Sendero" and "Sendero Partners" are references to Sendero Wealth Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser, and its affiliated entities and its holding company.

