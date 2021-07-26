Sendero Provisions Co. And Lone Star Brewing Present First Ever River Rodeo - A One Day Music Festival In New Braunfels Benefitting The Texas Food & Wine Alliance

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sendero Provisions Co. and Lone Star Brewing are excited to announce the first ever River Rodeo, a music festival along the Guadalupe River. The one-day festival will take place Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Rockin R River Rides at 1405 Gruene Road, New Braunfels, TX. The inaugural festival will feature musical acts like Houndmouth, Fruit Bats, Buffalo Nichols and more. The festival will benefit the Texas Food & Wine Alliance , an organization that provides grants, educational programs and events that benefit the south Texas culinary community. A percentage of each ticket sold will go towards TFWA programs. Festival goers are encouraged to enjoy a day on the Guadalupe River before coming back on land for the concerts later in the day. Tickets start at $85 for general admission and can be purchased HERE .

Alternative blues band, Houndmouth , and indie/folk rock band, Fruit Bats will co-headline the festival. Houndmouth, known for songs like Darlin', Honey Slider and Sedona, have played festivals like SXSW, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and more since the band's founding. Fruit Bats, known for songs like Humbug Mountain Song, When U Love Somebody and more has a sound reminiscent of classic rock with a modern twist. The festival will also feature Wilderado , David Ramirez , Thomas Csorba , Vincent Neil Emerson , Buffalo Nichols , Jonathan Terrell and Kathryn Legendre .

River Rodeo will be held at Rockin R River Rides' outdoor concert space in the historic Gruene District. Festival-goers will have the opportunity to rent a tube and float the Guadalupe River before the concerts begin. Camping will also be available on-site.

"We are excited to be a part of River Rodeo and celebrate good music, good drinks, and good times outside in the land of Texas. Live music has always been at the core of our brand and we couldn't think of a better place to reignite in-person events than by the river in Gruene," said Daniel Crawford, Brand Manager for Lone Star Beer.

For more information and updates about the festival, follow River Rodeo on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

