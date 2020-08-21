Send Gratitude With Thank You Stamps

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Thank you." Two simple words that can mean so much. With new Thank You stamps that are perfect for any occasion, the U.S. Postal Service recognizes the importance of expressing gratitude. A dedication ceremony for the stamps will be held during the American Philatelic Society Virtual Stamp Show .

"An abundance of thankfulness has been shown throughout our country this year for simple acts of kindness, a job well done and heroic measures," said Postal Service Chief Commerce and Business Solutions Officer Jacqueline Krage Strako, dedicating official for the stamps. "These elegant and joyful stamps will add visual appeal to notes, cards and letters of appreciation."

Thank You stamps are available for purchase nationwide today. Issued as Forever stamps in panes of 20, the stamps feature four contemporary background colors — soft maroon, muted green, grayish blue and purple. The words "Thank You" are highlighted in gold foil in cursive script. An elegant floral design swirls through and around the words.

There is a renewed awareness of the importance of offering thanks. The art of writing a note of thanks has been revived through popular do-it-yourself books, websites and video tutorials.

News of these stamps is being shared with the hashtag #ThankYouStamps.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 800-STAMP24 (800-782-6724), by mail through USA Philatelic, or at Post Office locations nationwide.

Information on ordering first-day-of-issue postmarks and covers is at usps.com/shop.

