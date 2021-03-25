Sencorp Systems Hires Markus Zlotosch As Thermoforming Vice President

HYANNIS, Mass., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sencorp, a leading manufacturer of thermoforming machines, announced today that Markus Zlotosch has joined the company as the Thermoforming Vice President. Zlotosch will lead the Sales team for its thermoforming group across all industries.

"Zlotosch's extensive background in technical sales, service, and thermoforming manufacturing make him perfect for this role and we are thrilled to onboard him to this important position. While focusing on increasing Sencorp's market share in the thermoforming industry, and growing topline sales, he will also manage our team of Account Executives to ensure seamless execution of thermoforming machine sales," says Brian Urban of SencorpWhite's Advisory Board.

Zlotosch has over 30 years of experience working with customers, engineering, and product design. This expertise has provided him with ample knowledge of thermoforming equipment and processes and will enable Sencorp to work with packaging manufacturers to design equipment tailored to their unique business model.

"Zlotosch's technical experience within the Thermoforming industry will add significant value to our customers as we support them throughout the design and manufacturing of their machines. I have confidence that Zlotosch will bring immediate value to both new and existing customers to provide an unmatched customer experience," says Corey Calla, CEO of SencorpWhite.

Zlotosch previously held several positions at Kiefel Packaging, where he advanced from engineering to service management, then sales, and eventually served as Vice President for 13 years. Over the past two decades, Zlotosch has had success leading team expansion, but among his greatest achievements was constructing a service team and leading the growth of the packaging thermoforming business in the United States and Canada.

"I am truly enthusiastic about joining the Sencorp team," Zlotosch said. "New market segments continue to open in the thermoforming industry, allowing Sencorp to provide customer value. Sencorp has been positioned as the 'workhorse of the industry' for over 75 years and we will continue to bring innovative solutions and value through service to each of our partners."

About Sencorp:Sencorp is a leading Thermoforming machine manufacturer located in Massachusetts. Sencorp Thermoformers are used for manufacturing blister packs, clamshells, trays, and disposable containers. They are engineered to reliably produce high volume, quality parts from most major polymers. Sencorp machines are used for many markets including consumer, medical, pharmaceutical, food, and automotive.

About SencorpWhite:SencorpWhite is an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent storage and retrieval solutions, thermoforming, sealing, and inventory management software. We offer customized solutions with in-house engineering, design and manufacturing capabilities, on-site maintenance, and service with field service engineers located throughout the United States. For more information, call (508) 771-9400 or e-mail communications@sencorpwhite.com.

Follow Us

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sencorpwhite

https://twitter.com/sencorpwhite

https://www.instagram.com/sencorpwhite/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKITGVQlcBaKCFjX_QkujPg

Scott BoysonMarketing and Sales Operations Manager(508) 771-9400 communications@sencorpwhite.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sencorp-systems-hires-markus-zlotosch-as-thermoforming-vice-president-301255946.html

SOURCE SencorpWhite