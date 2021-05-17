Senator Kirsten Gillibrand Visits Ferrara Manufacturing To Celebrate Made In USA And American Garment Engineering

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, May 16, 2020, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand toured the Ferrara Manufacturing facilities in Manhattan's Garment District, met with workers, and spoke with the company's leadership. Ferrara Manufacturing, the family-owned, high-end tailored garment producer, established Ferrara Supply Company in March of 2020 to focus on the production of personal protective garments to support the country's fight of COVID-19. Ferrara Supply Company was awarded one of the first allocations of the $10B from the 2021 American Rescue Plan for federal procurement of domestically made Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Gabrielle Ferrara, COO of Ferrara Manufacturing walked Senator Gillibrand through their full production line; introducing her to workers who have been with Ferrara for over two decades and showcasing the opportunities for American garment engineering. The tour showcased Ferrara Manufacturing team's notable outputs throughout the years including the U.S. Olympic Team uniforms and the masks worn by President Biden during the inauguration.

Also in attendance was leadership from Workers United, including Secretary Treasurer Edgar Romney. Ferrara Manufacturing's workers have been proud members of the Workers United union since 1995. On the heels of the Senator's visit, union and apparel industry leaders seek legislative support for long term federal contracts to stabilize and support an industry that has been disrupted by COVID-19.

ABOUT FERRARA SUPPLY COMPANY Ferrara Supply Company is the division within Ferrara Manufacturing focused on personal protective garments. The division works directly with federal, state and local agencies as well as companies in the private sector producing over 8 million units to date.

ABOUT FERRARA MANUFACTURING Ferrara Manufacturing is a high-end tailored garment production company in New York City. The organization was founded in 1987 by the wife and husband team, Carolyn and Joseph Ferrara. The company's mission is to produce the highest quality garments with attention to detail, construction, and fit. Daughter and son, Gabrielle Ferrara and Angelo Ferrara, joined the business in 2016 to run the daily operations, invest in advanced technologies, and focus on growth.

ABOUT WORKERS UNITED Workers United is affiliated with SEIU, representing 75,000 apparel, laundry, food service, warehouse distribution and manufacturing workers in the U.S. and Canada. Workers United is headquartered in Philadelphia.

