Senate Challenger Jackson Lahmeyer Calls Out GOP Dirty Trick

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Lahmeyer, the conservative businessman and pastor challenging veteran U.S. Senator James Lankford for reelection in the Oklahoma Republican Party primary in 2022, called out Republican Party leaders for what he said was the " dirty trick" of coaxing a third " spoiler" candidate into the Senate primary in order to divide the anti-establishment, America First primary voters.

"It is a real tribute to the growing grassroots strengths of my insurgent candidacy and the absolute hunger among Oklahoma voters for men and women who have the courage and the fortitude to actually fight the growingly authoritarian and corrupt leadership of the National Democrat Party," commented Lahmeyer.

"Party bosses would not be using the oldest trick in the book if they were not concerned about the growing momentum and expanding grassroots support for my candidacy," said Lahmeyer.

In a letter e-mailed to over a half million Oklahomans, Lahmeyer, who is the pastor of the Sheridan Christian Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, challenged Senator Lankford to a series of at least four live debates prior to the Oklahoma Republican primary in 2022. "Those seeking the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate have an obligation to lay out their records and views for the Republican primary voters," emphasized Lahmeyer. "These are not ordinary times and the challenges America faces require extraordinary leadership," stated Lahmeyer. "I respectfully await Senator Lankford's response to my challenge," he continued.

