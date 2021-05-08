Sen. Jon Ossoff Announces That Clark Atlanta University Will Receive Approximately $16.4 Million From The American Rescue Plan

ATLANTA, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff announced Friday afternoon that Clark Atlanta University will receive approximately $16.4 million in federal funding as part of Pres. Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan. The university joins fellow Atlanta HBCUs Morehouse College and Spelman College as recipients of the federal funds.

"We are so grateful for the critical work done by Pres. Biden, Sen. Ossoff, Sen. Warnock and Georgia's Congressional Representatives to help lift up HBCUs as we emerge from a once-in-a-lifetime health event," said Clark Atlanta University President Dr. George T. French. "These funds will go a long way toward elevating our university's mission of preparing the next generation of future leaders."

The American Rescue Plan was signed into law by Pres. Biden in March 2021 and included $3 billion for Historically Black Colleges and Universities as well as institutions that serve minority populations. Universities can utilize the funds in a number of ways, including providing emergency financial aid and grants to students experiencing hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

HBCUs like Clark Atlanta University have seen a significant increase in both federal funds and individual donations in the past year.

Established in 1988 by the historic consolidation of Atlanta University (1865) and Clark College (1869). Clark Atlanta University continues a 150-year legacy rooted in African-American tradition and focused on the future. Through global innovation, transformative educational experiences, and high-value engagement. CAU cultivates lifted lives that transform the world. Notable alumni include: James Weldon Johnson; American civil rights activist, poet, and songwriter (Lift Every Voice and Sing "The Black National Anthem"; Ralph David Abernathy Sr., American civil rights activist; Congressman Hank Johnson, Georgia District 4; Kenya Barris, American award-winning television and movie producer; Kenny Leon, Tony Award-winning Broadway Director; Jacque Reid, Emmy Award-winning Television Personality and Journalist; Brandon Thompson, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion for NASCAR; Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at the Recording Academy. To learn more about Clark Atlanta University, visit www.cau.edu .

