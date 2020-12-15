Semtech and AWS Collaborate on AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN (Graphic: Business Wire)

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that they have teamed up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to integrate the LoRaWAN® protocol on the Network...

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that they have teamed up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to integrate the LoRaWAN® protocol on the Network Server with AWS IoT Core, AWS's managed Cloud service that lets connected devices easily and securely interact with Cloud applications and other devices.

AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN is a fully managed service that enables enterprise IoT developers to easily connect low power wireless devices over long range, wide-area networks (LoRaWAN) to AWS without developing or operating their own LoRaWAN server. This simplifies the development of IoT solutions that leverage the long range, low power and security of Semtech's LoRa chipsets and the LoRaWAN protocol.

To get started with AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN, IoT developers can source AWS qualified gateways operating the LoRaWAN protocol from the AWS Partner Device Catalog and select an array of LoRaWAN Certified CM devices from the LoRa Alliance website. From within the AWS Management Console, developers can rapidly register gateways with AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN by providing the service, its unique identifier, and selecting LoRaWAN as the radio frequency. To register devices with LoRa chipsets, developers simply input the device credentials, identifiers and security keys provided by the device vendor on the console and follow guided and easy instructions for specifying device configuration. In addition, AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN includes a variety of device management capabilities, including security and a plug-and-play for the AWS IoT Analytics.

"Based on our collaboration with Semtech, IoT developers will be able to leverage LoRaWAN to simplify the development process, as well as provide key features to their applications such as long range connectivity, the ability to build devices with low power consumption, and increased security," said Dirk Didascalou, Vice President of IoT, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "We are delighted to be working with Semtech to accelerate our customers' adoption of IoT and LoRaWAN allowing them to innovate faster and focus on the main job of creating business value."

Developers will also be able to access Semtech's LoRa Cloud, a simple API-based service that can be easily integrated with AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN, providing developers with the ability to locate any LoRaWAN enabled device including devices using Semtech's recently released low power geolocation platform LoRa Edge.

"AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN will speed IoT application development by providing a plug-and-play experience for developers," said Mohan Maheswaran, Semtech's President and CEO. "In addition, this collaboration with AWS enables enterprise customers using AWS to readily take advantage of the key benefits of LoRaWAN as the protocol continues to have massive adoption in the IoT industry in a variety of verticals ranging from smart home and communities to asset tracking."

About Semtech's LoRa® Platform

Semtech's LoRa device-to-Cloud platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for IoT applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra-low power, cost efficient and long range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. Semtech's LoRa devices provide the communication layer for the LoRaWAN® protocol, which is maintained by the LoRa Alliance®, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 100 countries. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech's LoRa site.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words "designed to" or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation's or its management's future plans, objectives or goals are "forward-looking statements" and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation's annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ( www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors." Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

