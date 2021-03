Semrush Announces Closing Of Initial Public Offering

Semrush Holdings, Inc. ("Semrush"), a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 shares of Class A common stock, at a price to the public of $14.

Semrush Holdings, Inc. ("Semrush"), a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 shares of Class A common stock, at a price to the public of $14.00 per share. The shares are listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "SEMR."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, and Jefferies LLC acted as joint lead bookrunning managers. KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. also acted as a joint bookrunning manager for the proposed offering. Piper Sandler & Co. and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated acted as co-managers.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, collect telephone: 1-212-834-4533, or by emailing at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 547-6340 or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com; or KeyBanc Capital Markets, Attn: Prospectus Delivery Department, 127 Public Square, 4th Floor, Cleveland, Ohio 44114, via telephone: 1-800-859-1783.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the sale of these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About SemrushSemrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 67,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Pennsylvania, Texas, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Poland and Russia.

