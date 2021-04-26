Sempra Energy Launches Exchange Offer For Publicly Owned Shares Of IEnova

SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Energy (SRE) - Get Report today announced that it has launched its exchange offer to acquire all the outstanding shares of IEnova ( Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B de C.V.) not owned by Sempra Energy. As part of the exchange offer, Sempra Energy intends to list its shares of common stock on the Mexican stock exchange ( Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B de C.V. - "BMV") .

"At Sempra Energy, we are excited to launch the process to list our company's shares on the BMV," said Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and CEO of Sempra Energy. "As part of the Sempra Energy family of companies, IEnova has delivered critical energy infrastructure to the country of Mexico for over two decades, supporting economic growth and the health and prosperity of millions. We look forward to building on that track record of success and collaboration."

In the exchange offer, Sempra Energy is offering to exchange each outstanding IEnova ordinary share that it does not own for 0.0323 shares of Sempra Energy's common stock. The exchange offer was launched today and is expected to expire at 3 p.m. ET (New York City Time) or 2 p.m. CT (Mexico City Time), on May 24, 2021, unless the offer period is extended.

"We are excited to continue contributing to Mexico's bright future through our investments in critical energy infrastructure to support economic collaboration, expansion and prosperity in the country," said Tania Ortiz, CEO of IEnova.

The exchange offer is part of a series of transactions originally announced in December 2020 that are intended to simplify Sempra Energy's non-utility infrastructure investments under one self-funding platform, Sempra Infrastructure Partners, combining the strengths of Sempra LNG, a leading developer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) export infrastructure, and IEnova, one of the largest private energy companies in Mexico and a leading developer and operator of renewables and natural gas infrastructure in that country. The new platform is expected to create scale, unlock portfolio synergies, highlight value and better position the business for growth. Earlier this month, Sempra Energy announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell a non-controlling, 20% interest in Sempra Infrastructure Partners to KKR for $3.37 billion in cash, subject to adjustments.

Sempra Energy's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. The Sempra Energy family of companies have more than 19,000 talented employees who deliver energy with purpose to over 36 million consumers. With more than $66 billion in total assets at the end of 2020, the San Diego-based company is the owner of one of the largest energy networks in North America serving some of the world's leading economies. The company is helping to advance the global energy transition by enabling the delivery of lower-carbon energy solutions in each market it serves, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra Energy is consistently recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its long-standing commitment to building a high-performing culture including safety, workforce development and training, and diversity and inclusion. Sempra Energy is the only North American utility sector company included on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2021 by Fortune Magazine. For additional information about Sempra Energy, please visit Sempra Energy's website at www.sempra.com and on Twitter @SempraEnergy.

IEnova develops, builds and operates energy infrastructure in Mexico. As of the end of 2020, the company has more than 1,400 employees and approximately $10.5 billion in total assets, making it one of the largest private energy companies in the country. IEnova was the first energy infrastructure company to be listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Sempra Energy and its directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of tenders of securities in connection with the proposed exchange offer. Information about Sempra Energy's directors and executive officers is included or incorporated by reference in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on February 25, 2021.

