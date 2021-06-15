Semperit: New Manufacturing Facility And North America Headquarters In Newnan, Georgia

VIENNA and ATLANTA, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The publicly listed Semperit Group will open a new manufacturing facility for rubber gaskets in the USA this autumn and relocate its current North America headquarters and distribution warehouse to Newnan, Georgia. The investment volume totals $9 million (approx. €7.4 million); the company plans to create 70 jobs.

"Customer intimacy is one of Semperit's strategic guiding principles. With our commitment and investments in a market-oriented approach, stronger focus on applications, and faster product development, we want to drive growth in North and South America," says Martin Füllenbach, CEO of Semperit AG Holding.

The North America infrastructure and construction sector is expected to spend around $212 trillion US dollars by 2030. "We have seen substantial growth in the Americas in recent years and we are convinced that our strengthened regional focus, plus the establishment of the US headquarters, in combination with a new production site, will strongly support in meeting our increased customer requirements while allowing us to service customers faster and more efficiently", says Irene Coughlin, Managing Director Americas. "The new headquarters and manufacturing footprint will also allow for improved operating efficiencies, increased supply chain and logistics management, and enhanced communications for our region".

New location and state-of-the-art facility

After one year of planning and site scouting, Semperit will relocate its current Americas headquarters from Stone Mountain, Georgia, to a new 150,000 square foot facility located in the Coweta Industrial Park in Newnan, Georgia. The facility, scheduled to open November 1, 2021, will include administrative space, production lines for building façade seals, window gaskets, road and bridge expansion joints among other sealing components, as well as increased warehousing and distribution capabilities for the entire sealant and conveyor belting portfolio.

Sustainable commitment

In line with environmental objectives, waste reduction, and lower energy consumption, the new US plant will be powered 100% by renewable energy sources.

Jobs Creation

70 new jobs will be created across production, distribution, sales, professional, and customer service. This investment in expanded manufacturing, warehousing and distribution capabilities signals long-term growth plans in supplying original equipment manufacturers, transportation, manufacturing, mining, raw materials and construction customers across North and South America.

For further details please contact

Monika Riedel Director Group Brand Management, Corporate Spokesperson +43 676 8715 8620 monika.riedel@semperitgroup.com

Marlene Russell Marketing Manager Americas +1 (678) 438-1263 marlene.russell@semperitgroup.com

www.semperitgroup.com www.linkedin.com/company/semperit-ag

About Semperit

The publicly listed company Semperit AG Holding is an internationally-oriented group that develops, produces, and sells in more than 100 countries highly specialized rubber products for the industrial and medical sectors: hydraulic and industrial hoses, conveyor belts, escalator handrails, construction profiles, cable car rings, products for railway superstructures, and examination and surgical gloves. The headquarters of this long-standing Austrian company, which was founded in 1824, and is located in Vienna, Austria. The Semperit Group employs around 7,000 people worldwide. The Group has 14 manufacturing facilities worldwide and numerous sales offices in Europe, Asia, Australia, and America. In 2020, the group generated revenue of EUR 927.6 million and an EBITDA of EUR 208.6 million EUR.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/semperit-new-manufacturing-facility-and-north-america-headquarters-in-newnan-georgia-301312750.html

SOURCE Semperit