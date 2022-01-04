Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood Has Record Breaking Year With More Than $1.2 Billion In Jackpots Awarded In 2021

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., celebrated a record breaking year in 2021 by awarding more than $1.2 billion in slot machine jackpots. The integrated resort and casino paid out more than 420,000 jackpots, which equates to one jackpot nearly every minute. The highest slot jackpot paid in 2021 was $900,000, with an average jackpot of nearly $3,000.

In November, Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood celebrated surpassing $1 billion in jackpots awarded in 2021 with one lucky player receiving a surprise grand prize of $100,000 cash. Joining the celebration was Pro Football Hall of Famer and Miami Dolphins legend Jason Taylor, who was on site to congratulate the winner. Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood also presented Taylor with a $100,000 donation to the Jason Taylor Foundation as part of the festivities.

The casino at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood offers nearly 3,000 of the most popular slots, including video poker, video keno, electronic roulette and electronic craps. The casino includes a High Limit Slots room with denominations ranging from 10 cents to $1,000, in addition to a non-smoking slots room.

Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood also offers new member promotions. New Seminole Wild Card members may receive up to $200 in Free Play. Also, players can present a valid loyalty card from an eligible casino, and Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood will upgrade the player to a matching Seminole Wild Card tier. The Seminole Wild Card member program allows players to earn rewards, offers and benefits across all Seminole Casinos throughout Florida. Please see Player's Club for details.

