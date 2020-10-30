Seminole Hard Rock And Its Guitar Hotel Win Top Global Gaming Awards

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seminole Hard Rock and its Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood won two top honors at the Global Gaming Awards 2020 held in conjunction with G2E in Las Vegas. This year's virtual ceremony marked the seventh annual Global Gaming Awards program.

Seminole Hard Rock scored top honors as Land-Based Operator of the Year, winning the first-place award over nine other finalists, all leading casino operators from around the world. In addition, the Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood won first place as Property of the Year. Seminole Hard Rock opened the $1.5 billion Guitar Hotel expansion of its flagship Hard Rock branded integrated resort a little more than one year ago.

Commenting on the awards, Chairman of Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming CEO Jim Allen said, "We're excited about the acknowledgement and on behalf of our 50,000 employees around the world, we sincerely appreciate it, especially with so many great companies being considered."

The Land-Based Operator of the Year Award recognizes the achievements of casino operators who have not only excelled in terms of financial performance, but also led the industry in innovation and enhancement over the past 12 months. It honors the company that has gone above and beyond to create the best possible customer experience.

Allen was also a finalist in the American Executive of the Year category of the Global Gaming Awards. Regarding the Guitar Hotel winning the Property of the Year Award, Allen said, "It's an amazing project and there's no other building like it in the world. We're happy with its early results."

This year, Hard Rock International was named a finalist for the Responsible Company of the Year and Online Casino Awards. As part of the 2018 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock International also earned the title of Land-Based Operator of the Year.

According to organizers of the Global Gaming Awards, the program has become the most trusted awards in the gaming industry and has gained respect among industry heavyweights, making the ceremony a must-attend event that traditionally kicks off G2E Las Vegas. The Global Gaming Awards are organized by leading B2B gaming publication, Gambling Insider, in association with G2E, with 100 esteemed industry leaders as judges and the awards process managed by KPMG.

