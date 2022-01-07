SemiLEDs To File Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Quarterly Report Form 10-Q On Wednesday, January 12, 2022

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) announced that it will file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the 2022 fiscal first quarter ended November 30, 2021 before 9:30 am Eastern time on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs develops, manufactures, and sells LED chips and LED components for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting, along with specialty industrial applications such as ultraviolet (UV) curing, medical/cosmetic, counterfeit detection, horticulture, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs sells blue, white, green and UV LED chips.

