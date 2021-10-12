October 12, 2021
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation To Hold Third Quarter 2021 Webcast Conference Call

(SEHK: 981, SSE STAR MARKET: 688981)
Author:

SHANGHAI, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --  Please join SMIC's  earnings conference call.

The third quarter 2021 results will be released and available at http://www.smics.com/en/  after the close of trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) and Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) on Thursday, November 11, 2021.                                               

CONFERENCE / WEBCAST CALL DETAILS

DATE:   Friday, November 12,   2021

TIME:   8 : 3 0 A.M. (China Standard Time)

CONFERENCE CALL

Please register in advance for the conference call at:  http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1454006

WEBCAST

The call will be webcast live at:

http://www.smics.com/en/site/company_financialSummary

or   https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3d3ttt24

REPLAY

Recording will be available approximately 1 hour after the event and it will be archived for 12 months.

http://www.smics.com/en/site/company_financialSummary

Contact: Investor Relations

Tel:   +86 21-20812800

Email: IR@smics.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/semiconductor-manufacturing-international-corporation-to-hold-third-quarter-2021-webcast-conference-call-301397770.html

SOURCE Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation