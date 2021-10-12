SHANGHAI, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Please join SMIC's earnings conference call.

The third quarter 2021 results will be released and available at http://www.smics.com/en/ after the close of trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) and Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

CONFERENCE / WEBCAST CALL DETAILS

DATE: Friday, November 12, 2021

TIME: 8 : 3 0 A.M. (China Standard Time)

CONFERENCE CALL

Please register in advance for the conference call at: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1454006

WEBCAST

The call will be webcast live at:

http://www.smics.com/en/site/company_financialSummary

or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3d3ttt24

REPLAY

Recording will be available approximately 1 hour after the event and it will be archived for 12 months.

Contact: Investor Relations

Tel: +86 21-20812800

Email: IR@smics.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/semiconductor-manufacturing-international-corporation-to-hold-third-quarter-2021-webcast-conference-call-301397770.html

SOURCE Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation