Semaphore Licensing Reveals Game Changing Licensing Opportunity, Bringing Selfless By Hyram Into Sephora Stores Globally With The INKEY List

IRVINE, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Representing the most influential new media talent on platforms such as YouTube and Tik Tok, Semaphore Licensing is raising the bar of excellence through intuitive and thoughtfully curated partnerships. By pairing Hyram Yarbro, whose collective reach tops 12 million, with The INKEY List, a brand that's accelerated into the spotlight through its mission to demystify skincare, Selfless by Hyram was born. The skincare collection, backed by science and careful formulation, will impact both people and planet through the brand's social impact mission. Selfless by Hyram will work to support organizations across four key areas; Our Environment, Health, Education and Empowerment. The brand has established global partnerships with both Rainforest Trust and Thirst Project which will address the urgent climate and clean water crisis. In the first 12 months post product launch, Selfless by Hyram is committed to raising enough funding to protect over 2,500 acres of rainforest from deforestation, restoring over 370,000 tons of CO2 (equivalent to 80,000 cars for a year!) and funding projects in over 60 communities throughout Eswatini, Africa, providing access to clean water for over 35,000 people for life.

As new media stars continue to seek ways to enrich their brands, Semaphore is positioned to help influencers exceed perceived industry limitations. Dedicated to elevating talent into the A-list spotlight alongside celebrities, Semaphore is establishing a new set of standards for how successful licensing opportunities are created. Keeping the talent, their mission, and their philosophy at the heart of every deal, Semaphore is expanding the ways in which consumers can connect, engage and thrive through the help of their trusted influencers.

"Through Selfless by Hyram I want to connect the beauty industry with social change. My goal is to help people by not only creating high quality skincare with incredible formulations, but to also give people an opportunity to empower others around the world who are impacted by some of the biggest global issues known to our generation. I want to help people change the world just by doing their skincare routine." - Hyram Yarbro

"We are proud to be empowering creators through custom licensing opportunities that allow their brands to connect in more meaningful ways while staying true to their mission and core values. Our focus on both integrity and partnership creates the perfect pairing so that our talents' individuality becomes their superpower." - Michael Bienstock, Founder and CEO, Semaphore Licensing

