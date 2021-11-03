Sema4 To Participate At Three Upcoming Investor Conferences In November

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sema4 (Nasdaq: SMFR), an AI-driven genomic and clinical data intelligence platform company, today announced that company management will participate at the following virtual investor conferences:

Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare ConferenceFormal presentation and 1x1s on Tuesday, November 16 th, 2021 at 2:40 p.m. ET

Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech, Diagnostics, and Digital Health & Services ForumFireside chat and 1x1s on Thursday, November 18 th, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference1x1s on Friday, November 19 th, 2021

Live and archived webcasts of the Stifel and Canaccord presentations will be available on the "Events" section of the Sema4 investor relations website at https://ir.sema4.com/.

About Sema4

Sema4 is a patient-centered health intelligence company dedicated to advancing healthcare through data-driven insights. Sema4 is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Centrellis®, our innovative health intelligence platform, is enabling us to generate a more complete understanding of disease and wellness and to provide science-driven solutions to the most pressing medical needs. Sema4 believes that patients should be treated as partners, and that data should be shared for the benefit of all.

