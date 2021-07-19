Selling Simplified Appoints Thomas Koletas As Chief Growth Officer

Koletas, an early pioneer of digital ABM, seeks to define the SSG vision and grow the company to full maturity.

DENVER, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Selling Simplified Group, Inc. (SSG), a global leader in intelligent B2B demand gen, announced today the appointment of Thomas Koletas as Chief Growth Officer.

Koletas, an early pioneer of digital ABM, seeks to define the SSG vision and grow the company to full maturity.

Koletas brings more than 20 years of experience aligning sales, marketing, customer success, and product teams in both SaaS and MaaS startups.

Most notably, Koletas served as principal and Chief Revenue Officer at Madison Logic based in New York, NY. During his eight-year tenure at Madison Logic, Koletas and his team were responsible for generating exponential revenue growth through media development, marketing automation, and analytics enhancements, eventually leading to the company's acquisition in 2017.

Prior to joining SSG, Koletas was Global SVP of Digital ABM at MRP. He also serves as advisor & consultant to multiple data and AdTech companies in the U.S.

"Tom's proven track record as a growth consultant and digital pioneer is just what we need at SSG," said CEO and President Michael Whife. "We are excited to have Tom on the executive team, and I'm confident in his ability to grow our organization."

At Selling Simplified, Koletas is focused on growing the company's products and expanding its service into new regions and verticals. He also hopes to add insights to SSG's list of core capabilities, alongside digital lead gen and programmatic advertising.

"We're on a super-growth trajectory because the market is responding to the fact that our high-quality data and 100% digital methodology drives better results than traditional lead gen vendors." said Koletas.

Based in New York, NY, Koletas is responsible for leading SSG's marketing, support, and sales teams. He continues to call on his diverse experience to chart and execute the growth of the company and contribute to its trajectory to surpass 100% YoY growth in 2021.

"I've helped businesses grow into maturity before, so I've seen how this movie is made," he said. "The prevailing plot shows that B2B marketers want more than intent data. They want qualified engagement that they can measure. That is exactly what SSG offers, and I am here to help as a Producer."

