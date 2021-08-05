SellersCommerce Launches White Label Service

EVANSTON, Ill., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SellersCommerce, the leading B2B/ B2C eCommerce platform built exclusively for retailers, distributors and manufacturers, announces the launch of their new White Label service.

This new enterprise eCommerce offering solves the challenges of speed-to-market eCommerce partners face!

The White Label service will allow businesses to rebrand SellersCommerce's signature eCommerce software as their own and resell it to their customers. Subscribers of the White Label service will be given a license to overhaul the eCommerce platform with their pricing and billing to their end customers.

"We're very excited to offer a White Label version of our signature software to industry leaders," CEO of SellersCommerce, Ashok Reddy, says. "With our strong technology background, we can determine a need in the marketplace to benefit companies that have not been able to upgrade their platforms to meet their customer needs. We have a robust enterprise eCommerce system that will allow your business to grow. This new offering solves the challenges of speed-to-market eCommerce partners face! Subscribers will get higher ROI, be able to scale up their businesses faster and customize the software in terms of design or functionality. It's everything you need in a platform to create a stellar company image!"

The new White Label service is a key development for eCommerce providers, web development agencies, and others who struggle with digital platforms that are outdated or simply don't meet the client's unique requirements. Organizations also struggling to integrate their SaaS product with an eCommerce solution to sell to clients or if businesses simply don't have the time to build a platform for themselves will find relief in our White Label service.

White Label service benefits:

Proven eCommerce solution.

Latest technological innovations.

Speed to Market.

B2B and B2C solution in a single platform.

White Label branding, logos.

Control of end-customer pricing and billing.

Continues product updates to the platform.

A dedicated partner support team to assist with any queries and updates.

Complete API access to develop and further enhance the platform capabilities to suit their business demand.

About SellersCommerce: Growing from the pages of MadeToMeasure Magazine , SellersCommerce is the leading B2B/B2C e-commerce platform that provides powerful, customized solutions for retailers, distributors, and manufacturers to launch their online stores. With over 16 years of experience, we built our product from the ground up and offer powerful tools to scale up online businesses to meet the needs of a variety of industries including public safety, medical, corporate, and others.

Contact: pr@sellerscommerce.com847-656-5770

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sellerscommerce-launches-white-label-service-301349363.html

SOURCE SellersCommerce