SelfCare1®, The Smart Beauty & Wellness Fountain Will Be Showcased At CES 2022 In Las Vegas

PARIS, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SelfCareOne, a division of Family Self Care, will be participating at CES 2022, January 5-8 2022, and is proud to present the first automated & personalized natural care system in the world.

PARIS, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SelfCareOne, a division of Family Self Care, will be participating at CES 2022, January 5-8 2022, and is proud to present the first automated & personalized natural care system in the world. SelfCareOne, last month, announced that it has been named CES ® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Health & Wellness category. Its intelligent herbal oils care system, SelfCare1®, changes the way we take care of ourselves. The connected device and daily wellness cartridge work with eight organic botanical oils that can be used for real-time personalized formulation and up to fifty programs on beauty, care, vitality, and balance. The eight oils were chosen by an international scientific committee made up of doctors, aromatherapists, pharmacists, and scientists.

The team is very proud to participate in this exhibition: "After three years of research and development conducted by engineers and doctors, SelfCare1 ® was introduced this year to the public. We are very proud to represent this sustainable care technology, and France, to the world. Our presence at CES will give us the opportunity to introduce ourselves to a global tech-savvy audience, connect with investors, customers and potential partners." Brigitte Thito, founder and CEO of Family Self Care.

CES is one of the most important trade fairs for consumer electronics and is held annually in Las Vegas ( USA). Due to the pandemic, the fair in 2021 was completely digital. CES 2022 will be held as a physical event once again along with a digital version.

Meet SelfCareOne at :

Unveil Las Vegas Exhibition Jan 3 - Mandalay Bay Exhibit Hall

- Mandalay Bay Exhibit Hall Eureka Park Jan 5 -8 - Booth #61013

- Booth #61013 Innovation Awards Showcase Jan 5-8 - Venetian Expo Halls A-C, Booth #52952.

About SelfCareOne

Founded in 2018 by Brigitte Thito, a family health expert, SelfCareOne, a division of Family Self Care, offers a preventive, natural, innovative and connected approach to daily well-being with the use of plants. A new use of essential oils due to its personalization and safe precision that allows consumers to take care of themselves and their loved ones.

SelfCare1® Gift Box Price: $429. This includes the SelfCare1 ® connected device, a smart cartridge pre-filled with eight selected, pure and organic essential oils (40ml), 1 bottle of pure and organic jojoba vegetable oil (50ml), 2 containers (15ml x 2) that allow customers to carry their mixtures with them. The SelfCare1 ® app is available on Google play and the App Store.

About the CES 2022 Innovation Awards

The CES 2022 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. More will be revealed in January. Many honorees will showcase their winning products in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2022.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2022, the global stage for innovation, will convene the tech industry in person and digitally, giving global audiences access to major brands and startups, as well as the world's most-influential leaders and industry advocates.

Visit CES.tech for all CES 2022 updates, including health protocols and registration.

More informations

https://FamilySelfCare/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KmismPHJh4A

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/selfcare1-the-smart-beauty--wellness-fountain-will-be-showcased-at-ces-2022-in-las-vegas-301451506.html

SOURCE SelfCareOne