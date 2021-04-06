Self-Tan Products Market To Grow By $ 171.19 Million| COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Drivers, Trends, & Products Offered By Major Vendors | Technavio

120-page report and in-depth TOC of the Self-Tan Products Market by product (lotions, gels, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The global self-tan products market is expected to grow by USD 171.19 million, exhibiting a CAGR of almost 5% during 2021-2025, according to Technavio's latest market report. Based on our research, the personal products sector witnessed a positive impact due to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also throws light on the pre- and post-impact of COVID-19 on businesses.

The lotions segment will generate maximum revenue in the self-tan products market, owing to the long-lasting and more soothing effects and moisturizing benefits offered by sent-tan lotions. In terms of geography, North America will present significant opportunities for market vendors due to the factors such as the high urbanization rate, growing health and beauty awareness, sedentary lifestyle, and the availability of numerous products and brands in the region.

Self-Tan Products Market: Major Growth Drivers

The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

Availability of self-tan products with multiple benefits

Demand for multifunctional self-tanning products

In addition, the report identifies the advent of natural and organic ingredients as a major trend in the self-tan products market. Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the health benefits associated with the use of organic products. This is encouraging vendors to launch a wide range of natural and organic self-tan products to capitalize on the growing consumer demand. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the self-tan products market during the forecast period.

Self-Tan Products Market: Key Vendor Offerings

COOLA LLC: The company offers self-tan products under the brand name COOLA Tan Self-Tanning Oil Mist.

Coty Inc.: The company offers self-tan products under the brand name AIRBRUSH.

Kao Corp.: The company offers self-tan products under the brand name JERGENS NATURAL GLOW self-tanning moisturizer.

KOSÉ Corp.: The company offers self-tan products under the brand name Brazilliance.

LOreal SA: The company offers self-tan products under the brand name SUBLIME BRONZE.

