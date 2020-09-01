Self Storage Plus Adds Its First Facility In Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Self Storage Plus , having served the surrounding Washington DC region for 30+ years, is pleased to announce the management of their first facility in the city: 1325 Kenilworth Ave NE in Deanwood, Washington, DC.

"We're thrilled to announce the addition of the Deanwood location. As our first property in the District. This acquisition is a milestone for us as we continue to serve the greater Washington, DC area with our modernized, customer and safety-first approach to storage solutions," said Mike Anthony, Executive Vice President of Self Storage Plus.

The property is owned by an affiliate of Arcland Property Company, a DC-based real estate firm focused on the self storage industry and Jernigan Capital. "We are very excited to add one of our assets in the District to the Self Storage Plus platform and feel the submarket has great potential," said Anthony Piscitelli, VP of Acquisitions for Arcland.

The Deanwood facility is situated right off the Anacostia Freeway (295) on Kenilworth Avenue, providing both climate controlled and convenient drive up units. It also offers car and food truck parking inside the secure gate system accompanied with bright lighting and 24 hour surveillance. Additionally, the facility offers covered loading which is very useful for moving valuable items during inclement weather.

Virtual leasing is offered to provide customers with a contact-free solution amid the COVID-19 global pandemic. By calling the location or visiting the Self Storage Plus website , selecting the desired location and reserving a unit, the rental process can be completed virtually and safely from the ease of your home. Extreme sanitary precautions and social distancing recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC ) is also practiced at all locations.

For more information about Self Storage Plus, and their now 42 locations, visit www.selfstorageplus.com.

ABOUT SELF STORAGE PLUS: Self Storage Plus is proud to serve the storage needs of our local communities with our 42 stores throughout Washington DC, Maryland, Northern Virginia, and West Virginia. Our mission is to give our customers Room to Pursue Life®.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/self-storage-plus-adds-its-first-facility-in-washington-dc-301122345.html

SOURCE Self Storage Plus