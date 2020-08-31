Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Launches First Line Of Beauty Products In The U.S., Canada, And Mexico Exclusively At Sephora On September 3

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rare Beauty, the mission-driven beauty brand founded and created by Selena Gomez, today announced the launch of the first line of Rare Beauty products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Rare Beauty uses unique formulas to create breathable and airy makeup that go on easy for adjustable coverage and a fresh finish, without hiding what makes people unique. The full line of thoughtfully formulated, thoroughly tested products includes 14 categories and 150 skus that will be available on September 3, 2020 at Sephora.com, Sephora stores, including Sephora inside JCPenney, and RareBeauty.com. Rare Beauty will launch in more regions around the world in 2021.

Selena's passion for beauty products was born at a young age, from the moment she sat in her first makeup chair. Over the last two years, she channeled that love into the development of Rare Beauty. She wanted to create a beauty brand that goes beyond physical products, helps people feel good about themselves, and celebrates what makes them unique. Selena openly discusses the "beauty myth" and the unrealistic expectations set by society that are impossible to achieve. She created Rare Beauty to challenge the beauty myth of physical perfection. Rare Beauty is about using makeup as a tool for celebrating what makes people different and get to a place of self-love and acceptance. It's about owning what makes you rare.

"I'm so excited to release beauty products that not only feel great, but also celebrate what makes each of us rare," said Selena Gomez, Founder and Creator of Rare Beauty. "These products aren't about being someone else, it's about being who you are, whether that's rocking a full face of bold makeup or barely any makeup at all. Makeup is something to enjoy, it's not something you need. I want every person to feel beautiful exactly as they are."

Rare Beauty products are designed for everyday self-expression, and each product has a unique sensorial story. Since the brand's inception, Selena has been involved in every step of product development. Whether it's testing each product or developing a design for the first-of-its-kind Blot & Glow Touch-Up Kit that's convenient to carry, Selena has influenced every aspect. Rare Beauty's Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner is inspired by a calligrapher and is comprised of more than 1000 individual hairs. The complexion products include the Always An Optimist Illuminating Primer, Always an Optimist 4-in-1 Mist, and the Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation & Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer, which are each available in 48 shades to suit all skin tones.

The brand is also releasing With Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm in eight shades, Lip Souffle Matte Lip cream in 12 shades, Positive Light Liquid Luminizer in eight shades, Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in eight shades (four dewy and four matte), Brow Harmony Pencil & Gel, and three tools.

From the first Rare Beauty product sold onward, one percent of all sales, as well as funds raised from partners, will be dedicated to the Rare Impact Fund that aims to increase access to mental health resources. The Rare Impact Fund recently announced an ambitious goal to raise $100 million over the next 10 years to help address the gaps in mental health services for underserved communities, which will make it one of the largest known funds in support of mental health from a corporate entity.

About Rare Beauty

Founder and creator Selena Gomez believes everyone is unique and rare. But today, too many people feel trapped by unrealistic expectations of beauty that are impossible to achieve. Rare Beauty is about celebrating who you are and what makes you different. We will use makeup to shape positive conversations around beauty, self-acceptance, and mental health. Not only do we want everyone to feel good about themselves, we want to help them feel more authentically connected to one another and feel less alone in this world. Rare Beauty will be available only at Sephora North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Sephora inside JCPenney, and RareBeauty.com. Additional international expansion to begin 2021.

For more information visit RareBeauty.com and @RareBeauty on social media. For media inquiries, email jessica@rarebeauty.com or rarebeauty@confidant.co.

About Sephora Americas Since its debut in North America over 20 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the purpose of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to touch and try 25,000 products from 400 carefully curated brands, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained beauty advisors in more than 490 stores across the Americas, as well as over 615 locations inside JCPenney. Clients can also experience Sephora online and through our mobile app, access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora's passionate clients. Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new tagline and manifesto, "We Belong to Something Beautiful," to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in the Americas. Sephora continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through our Sephora Stands social impact programs.

For more information, visit: https://www.sephora.com/about-us and @Sephora on social media. For media inquiries, please visit our Sephora newsroom or email pr@sephora.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/selena-gomezs-rare-beauty-launches-first-line-of-beauty-products-in-the-us-canada-and-mexico-exclusively-at-sephora-on-september-3-301121160.html

SOURCE Rare Beauty