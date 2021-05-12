SelectQuote To Participate In RBC's Global Healthcare Conference

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT), a pioneer in providing consumers with unbiased price comparisons from some of the most trusted insurance carriers, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Tim Danker, and Chief Financial Officer, Raff Sadun, will...

SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) , a pioneer in providing consumers with unbiased price comparisons from some of the most trusted insurance carriers, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Tim Danker, and Chief Financial Officer, Raff Sadun, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at RBC's Global Healthcare Conference on May 18, 2021. The event will begin at approximately 1:55pm ET.

Management will discuss SelectQuote's fiscal 3rd quarter earnings release as well as their recent announcement of Population Health, an actively managed, high-touch approach to improving Senior healthcare outcomes. Additionally, the discussion will touch on the recent acquisition of specialized medication management pharmacy Express Med Pharmaceuticals, which will be branded SelectRx.

Mr. Danker and Mr. Sadun will also be available for 1x1 and small group investor meetings.

For more information about this event, including live webcast registration, please visit the Events & Presentations page of our Investor Relations website at https://ir.selectquote.com/investor-home/default.aspx.

