SelectQuote Announces Participation At Upcoming Investor Conferences

SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) , a pioneer in providing consumers with unbiased price comparisons from some of the most trusted insurance carriers, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Tim Danker, and Chief Financial Officer, Raff Sadun, will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

Credit Suisse Technology Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Mr. Danker and Mr. Sadun will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 4:10pm ET and will be available for investor meetings.

Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Mr. Danker and Mr. Sadun will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 9:00am ET and will be available for investor meetings.

For more information about these events, including live webcast registration, please visit the Events & Presentations page of our Investor Relations website at https://ir.selectquote.com/investor-home/default.aspx.

About SelectQuote:

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The Company pioneered the model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin SelectQuote's success: a force of more than 1,000 highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources and routes high-quality leads. The Company has three core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior, the largest and fastest-growing business, serves the needs of a demographic that sees 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans.

