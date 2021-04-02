Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) Market- AbbVie Inc., Apotex Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Among Others To Contribute To The Market Growth|Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities And Forecast 2025
The selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) market is poised to grow by $ 809.73 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period.
The report on the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising prevalence of mental illnesses. With an increase in mental illnesses, there is a rising need for effective neurological drugs. Among the various neurological drugs available in the market, SSRIs drugs have high therapeutic efficacy.
The selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) market analysis includes application segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing geriatric population as one of the prime reasons driving the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) market growth during the next few years. The rising awareness of depression among the geriatric population and the healthcare providers and the increasing availability of SSRI treatment regimes for such patients are supporting the growth of the market.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) market covers the following areas:Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) Market SizingSelective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) Market ForecastSelective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) Market Analysis Companies Mentioned
- AbbVie Inc.
- Apotex Inc.
- Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
- Cipla Inc.
- Eli Lilly and Co.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- H. Lundbeck AS
- Lupin Ltd.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Depression - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Anxiety and panic disorder - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Other mental conditions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
