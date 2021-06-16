Selecta Biosciences To Participate At The Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (SELB) - Get Report, a biotechnology company leveraging its clinically validated ImmTOR™ platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses, today announced that Selecta's Chief Executive Officer, Carsten Brunn, Ph.D., will provide a corporate update and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference to be held virtually, June 21-23, 2021.

The presentation on Wednesday, June 23 at 12:00 p.m. ET will be available through the Raymond James conference portal and an archived webcast will also be accessible in the Investors & Media section of the company's website at www.selectabio.com.

About Selecta Biosciences, Inc.Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) - Get Report is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging its ImmTOR™ platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses. With a proven ability to induce tolerance to highly immunogenic proteins, ImmTOR has the potential to amplify the efficacy of biologic therapies, including redosing of life-saving gene therapies, as well as restore the body's natural self-tolerance in autoimmune diseases. Selecta has several proprietary and partnered programs in its pipeline focused on enzyme therapies, gene therapies, and autoimmune diseases. Selecta Biosciences is headquartered in the Greater Boston area. For more information, please visit www.selectabio.com.

