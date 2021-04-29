Selecta Biosciences Announces Three Presentations At The Upcoming 24th Annual Meeting Of The American Society Of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT)

WATERTOWN, Mass., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (SELB) - Get Report, a biotechnology company leveraging its clinically validated ImmTOR™ platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses, today announced three upcoming presentations at the 24th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT), to be held virtually from May 11-14, 2021. These presentations further demonstrate the potential of Selecta's ImmTOR platform to mitigate AAV immunogenicity and enable redosing of gene therapy treatments for various genetic disorders.

"We are excited to present data on ImmTOR's potential to address current limitations in the gene therapy field including efficacy, safety and durability at ASGCT," said Dr. Takashi Kei Kishimoto, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Selecta. "The results to be presented continue to highlight ImmTOR's ability to enable redosing of AAV-based gene therapies and prevent the production of AAV-specific neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) in vivo. As many gene therapies will be targeted to pediatric patients, maintaining therapeutic activity is of the utmost importance to families of patients with genetic disorders, a concern that we believe ImmTOR has the potential to solve moving forward."

Oral Presentation: Presentation Title: Coadministration of AAV Expressing MDR3 (VTX-803) and ImmTOR Allows for Vector Re-Administration to Treat Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Type 3 (PFIC3) in Juvenile Abcb4-/- Mice Session Title: Gene Therapy for Inborn Errors of Metabolism Abstract Number: 29 Presenter: Nicholas D. Weber, Ph.D. Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, May 11, 2021 5:30 p.m. ET

An oral presentation from scientists at Vivet Therapeutics will highlight the potential of ImmTOR to enable repeated intravenous administration of liver-directed AAV vector carrying human ABCB4 cDNA (VTX-803) in a juvenile mouse model of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis type 3 (PFIC3). These data highlight the power of redosing AAV gene therapy with ImmTOR to sustain therapeutic efficacy in juvenile animals.

Digital Poster Presentations: Presentation Title: ImmTOR Nanoparticles Promote Survival and Enable Repeat Gene Therapy of MMUT-Deficient Mice with Maternally-Transferred Anti-AAV Antibodies Session Title: Metabolic, Storage, Endocrine, Liver and Gastrointestinal Diseases Abstract Number: 483 Presenter: Petr Ilyinskii, Ph.D. Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, May 11, 2021 8 a.m. ET

Results presented in this poster show the potential of a combination of ImmTOR and AAV-based gene therapy vector to mitigate the detrimental impact of maternally-transferred anti-AAV antibodies in a mouse model of methylmalonic acidemia (MMA).

Presentation Title: ImmTOR Nanoparticles Enhance the Level and Durability of AAV Transgene Expression after Initial Dosing and Mitigate the Formation of Neutralizing Antibodies in Nonhuman Primates Session Title: Immunological Aspects of Gene Therapy and Vaccines Abstract Number: 761 Presenter: Takashi K. Kishimoto, Ph.D. Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, May 11, 2021 8 a.m. ET

This poster presents data from a large NHP study that builds upon previous data showing that tolerogenic ImmTOR nanoparticles can selectively mitigate anti-AAV T and B cell responses to enable vector redosing in mice and small nonhuman primates (NHP). These results indicate that ImmTOR may enhance the level and durability of transgene expression after initial treatment of AAV vector while inhibiting the formation of neutralizing antibodies.

Following the conference, the three presentations will be available in the Resources section of Selecta's website at www.selectabio.com/resources/.

About Selecta Biosciences, Inc.Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) - Get Report is leveraging its clinically validated ImmTOR™ platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses. With a proven ability to induce tolerance to highly immunogenic proteins, ImmTOR has the potential to amplify the efficacy of biologic therapies, including redosing of life-saving gene therapies, as well as restore the body's natural self-tolerance in autoimmune diseases. The company's first program aimed at addressing immunogenicity to AAV gene therapies is expected to enter clinical trials in early 2021 in partnership with AskBio for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia (MMA), a rare metabolic disorder. A wholly-owned program focused on addressing IgA nephropathy driven by ImmTOR and a therapeutic enzyme is also in development among additional product candidates. Selecta recently licensed its Phase 3 clinical product candidate, SEL-212, in chronic refractory gout to Sobi. For more information, please visit www.selectabio.com.

