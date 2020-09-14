Select Interior Concepts To Attend Zelman & Associates 2020 Housing Summit

ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Select Interior Concepts , Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC), a premier installer and nationwide distributor of interior building products, today announced that L.W. (Bill) Varner, Jr., CEO, and Nadeem Moiz, CFO, will participate in the Zelman & Associates 2020 Virtual Housing Summit on September 22, 2020.

The Company's latest investor presentation will be utilized at this conference. A copy of the presentation can be accessed from the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at https://ir.selectinteriorconcepts.com .

About Select Interior ConceptsSelect Interior Concepts is a premier installer and nationwide distributor of interior building products with leading market positions in highly attractive markets. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Select Interior Concepts is listed on the NASDAQ. The Residential Design Services segment provides integrated design, sourcing and installation solutions to customers, in the selection of a broad array of interior products and finishes, including flooring, cabinets, countertops, window treatments, and related interior items. The Architectural Surfaces Group segment distributes natural and engineered stone through a national network of distribution centers and showrooms under proprietary brand names such as AG&M, Modul and Pental. For more information, visit: www.selectinteriorconcepts.com .

