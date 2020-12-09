Select GCR And Brand Aid, Making Changes To Attain Big Contracts During Covid-19

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During these hard times while others were fighting to keep their head above water, Brand Aid was prepared for these challenging times. Over the last few years registering as woman owned, HUBZone certified, and as a GSA schedule holder, their plan and preparation for diversification was now at the forefront and present.

Can your business register for Government opportunities?

As Covid-19 became a part of our lives, Brand Aid adjusted and started offering masks, gloves, and other PPE products; initially offering more unique branded versions.

When the call came to provide a mass quantity of PPE products to the US Government, they were ready to fulfill those orders. They were registered, had a GSA schedule, were selling PPE products, and were now chosen by the US Government as a viable option.

"We're so happy that GSA made changes last year, which allowed our business to add other products and/or services to our GSA schedule," says Annika Dimeo, staff lead.

Since Brand Aid had not previously sold PPE products on a mass level there were hurdles to jump, and challenges to take on to fulfill this $500,000 order.

The experts at Select GCR, and Annika put their heads together, jumped those hurdles, and provided GSA what they needed to help Brand Aid add these products, and fulfill this large order.

" Brand Aid positioned their business to work with the US Government, and by having the foresight, they were ready to offer what was being purchased at that particular time," says Jason Bortz, Owner of Select GCR. "A business should not rely on one source of revenue. By positioning, preparing, and overcoming challenges, Brand Aid was ready for what the world threw at them."

