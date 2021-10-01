SEIU-UHW: Hundreds Of Sutter Delta Healthcare Workers To Strike Over Short Staffing, Unfair Labor Practices

ANTIOCH, Calif., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citing massive understaffing, difficult working conditions, and a series of unfair labor practices, more than 350 healthcare workers at Sutter Delta Medical Center in Antioch will strike October 4th - 8th. Workers will walk off the job and onto the strike picket line at 5 a.m. on Monday, October 4 th.

Employees at Sutter Delta Medical Center say conditions are dire for caregivers and patients inside their facility as management ignores concerns about understaffing and working conditions. Workers are worried about patient and staff safety and say they've been pushed to the limit by their employer.

"We're drowning. There's just not enough staff," said Jennifer Stone, an emergency room technician at Sutter Delta Medical Center. "We're wearing too many hats - we're talking down angry COVID patients, then we're rushing to a code, then we're talking to family members who just lost a loved one. We can't give adequate care. We feel like management is ignoring our concerns and is leaving us to fend for ourselves. We can't do it all anymore."

Workers at Sutter Delta Medical Center say staffing shortages predate the COVID-19 pandemic and, as a result of years of poor staffing and management decisions by Sutter, the hospital already didn't meet adequate staffing for average patient levels. Frontline caregivers say COVID exacerbated this already strained infrastructure, and their employer's response to the pandemic has only worsened the preexisting crisis.

The strike consists of a variety of job classes at the hospital in Antioch, including emergency room technicians, respiratory therapists, phlebotomists, transporters, and licensed vocational nurses.

WHAT: Caregivers in their uniforms will walk off the job joined by their coworkers and supporters, including SEIU-UHW President Dave Regan. Later, caregivers in their uniforms and scrubs will form picket lines, hold signs, chant, and give speeches.

WHEN: MONDAY, October 4 5 a.m. Walkout 11 a.m. Speaking program

WHERE: Sutter Delta Medical Center, 3901 Lone Tree Way (main entrance) Antioch, Calif. 94509

SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW) is a healthcare justice union of more than 100,000 healthcare workers, patients, and healthcare activists united to ensure affordable, accessible, high-quality care for all Californians, provided by valued and respected healthcare workers. Learn more at www.seiu-uhw.org .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seiu-uhw-hundreds-of-sutter-delta-healthcare-workers-to-strike-over-short-staffing-unfair-labor-practices-301390085.html

SOURCE SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West