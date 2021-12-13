SEI Declares Dividend Of $0.40 Per Share

OAKS, Pa., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of SEI Investments Company (SEIC) - Get SEI Investments Company Report on Dec. 10, 2021 declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.40 ( forty cents) per share. The cash dividend will be payable to shareholders of record on Dec. 21, 2021, with a payment date of Jan. 7, 2022.

The Board of Directors of SEI Investments Company also approved an increase in its stock repurchase program by an additional $200 million, increasing the available authorization under the program to approximately $261 million.

About SEI ®SEI (SEIC) - Get SEI Investments Company Report delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of Sept. 30, 2021, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

