SEG And AAPG Set To Launch IMAGE - International Meeting For Applied Geoscience & Energy

TULSA, Okla., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG) and the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG) today announced the name of their new, integrated annual conference and exhibition: IMAGE - the International Meeting for Applied Geoscience & Energy. The two societies agreed earlier this year to hold joint annual meetings for the next five years, the first of which will be a hybrid event held from 26 September to 1 October 2021, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado and online.

IMAGE '21 will welcome speakers, exhibitors, and attendees to participate in-person at the Colorado Convention Center or online, or both. The comprehensive technical program will feature more than 20 concurrent technical sessions, and a joint exhibition will showcase the latest geoscience products and technologies. One registration will give delegates access to the core technical sessions, the exhibition, and several other events.

"Geologists and geophysicists often work together in teams, learning from one another and sharing methods and observations to deliver solutions more valuable and durable than what they can achieve without multidisciplinary collaboration," said SEG President Maurice Nessim. "Our organizations complement each other's strengths. Through our new collaboration on IMAGE, we can better serve the needs of geoscientists."

SEG and AAPG are global leaders in disseminating high-quality applied-geoscience knowledge and data, and together they have created one powerhouse meeting. IMAGE will be the go-to event for gaining the latest technical insights while bringing together multiple disciplines of the geosciences sector. Registration for the event will open in June.

"Our members, exhibitors, and sponsors are excited about this collaboration and are looking forward to coming together for IMAGE," said AAPG President Rick Fritz. "Our organizations have joined forces on this meeting to allow us to better serve the needs of geoscientists in a rapidly changing energy landscape."

SEG and AAPG are currently booking exhibit space and sponsorships for IMAGE. The exhibition will include traditional elements of both organization's events such as AAPG's International Pavilion and SEG's Consortium Showcase. The show will also provide access to nearly 600 poster presentations and other activities to ensure a valuable experience for attendees. For more information about IMAGE visit, www.imageevent.org.

About AAPGThe American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG) is one of the world's largest professional geological societies. AAPG works to advance the science of geology, especially as it relates to petroleum, natural gas, other subsurface fluids, and mineral resources; to promote the technology of exploring for, finding, and producing these materials in an economically and environmentally sound manner; and to advance the professional well-being of its members. AAPG was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma; currently almost one-third of members live outside the United States.

About SEGThe Society of Exploration Geophysicists is committed to connecting and inspiring the people and science of geophysics. With more than 13,000 members in 116 countries, SEG provides educational and technical resources to the global geosciences community through publications, books, events, forums, professional development courses, young professional programs, and more. Founded in 1930, SEG fosters the expert and ethical practice of geophysics in the exploration and development of natural resources, characterization of near surface, and mitigation of earth hazards. For more information, visit www.seg.org.

