Seelos Therapeutics To Participate In The B. Riley Securities' Neuroscience Conference

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will...

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the B. Riley Securities' Neuroscience Conference, April 28-29, 2021.

Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO, will present on Wednesday, April 28th at 11:00am ET.

The B. Riley Securities' Neuroscience Conference will cover key topics across neurodegeneration, neuropsychiatry, and mental health disease areas, with both public and private healthcare companies. For more information about the conference: https://brileyfin.com/events

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson's disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com, the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano Head of Corporate Communications Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) 300 Park Avenue New York, NY 10022 (646) 293-2136 anthony.marciano@seelostx.com https://seelostherapeutics.com/ https://twitter.com/seelostx https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seelos-therapeutics-to-participate-in-the-b-riley-securities-neuroscience-conference-301269110.html

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.