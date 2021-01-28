SEEDS - Access Changes Everything Announces Multi-Year Partnership With Eagle Pharmaceuticals

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEEDS - Access Changes Everything (SEEDS) is pleased to announce a new, multi-year partnership with Eagle Pharmaceuticals that will provide educational funding for 12 high-achieving students over the course of two years, while also supporting existing students within SEEDS' Scholars programs.

"On behalf of SEEDS - Access Changes Everything, we are excited to partner with Eagle Pharmaceuticals to further propel our mission of providing educational access to remarkable students from low-income families," stated John F. Castano, SEEDS President and CEO. "Our students have the academic ability, focus, grit, and resilience to succeed at the nation's top schools, but don't have access to the same level of education that students of higher socioeconomic statuses do. SEEDS levels that disparity by providing challenging academic curriculums through our Scholars programs, which in turn helps to place them into competitive schools and colleges." He continued, "We are grateful for this partnership with Eagle Pharmaceuticals, whose support will ensure that deserving students are able to not only change their own lives, but those of their families and the generations to follow through educational opportunities that would have otherwise been beyond their reach."

SEEDS offers three Scholars programs:

Young Scholars, a 14-month program that begins the summer after fourth or fifth grade

Scholars Program, a 14-month program that begins the summer after seventh grade

College Scholars, a 17-month program that begins in a student's junior year of high school

As a privately funded entity, SEEDS relies on partner support in order to achieve its mission. Annually, SEEDS spends approximately $17,000 to educate each student, which often yields more than $450,000 in high school and college scholarships. Approximately 350 students will be served by SEEDS' academic program during the 2020-2021 year, with more than 570 additional students receiving support through SEEDS' Guidance department. To date, more than 3,000 scholars have graduated from SEEDS programs.

About SEEDS - Access Changes EverythingFounded in 1992, SEEDS - Access Changes Everything, formerly New Jersey SEEDS, is a nonprofit organization that provides motivated, high-achieving, low-income students with access to top-tier education that would have otherwise been unattainable due to socioeconomic status. Through three challenging academic programs, SEEDS aims to prepare students for eventual placement into competitive private schools and colleges across the country.

SEEDS has been recognized locally and nationally by leading organizations including the Althea Gibson Foundation, Bank of America, Jersey Cares, Mutual of America, Oprah's Angel Network, the Partnership in Philanthropy and Rutgers University. In addition, Charity Navigator, an independent evaluator of the financial health and efficiency of nonprofit organizations, has awarded SEEDS four consecutive 4-star ratings, its highest rating.

