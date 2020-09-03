SEEDO APPOINTS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seedo Corp. (OTC: SEDO) ("Seedo" or the "Company") announced today the appointment of Mr. Gadi Levin as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company and its subsidiaries. Mr. Levin's appointment is effective as of September 1, 2020. He will be based out of the Company's headquarters in Israel.

Mr. Levin joins Seedo with broad experience in corporate and operational finance.

"Gadi brings to Seedo more than 20 years of financial, accounting and operating experience with a proven track record in publicly traded technology companies, " said David Grossman, Seedo's CEO. "He has a profound understanding of building businesses from the ground up, with deep accounting expertise and technical knowledge in all aspects of corporate finance, financial planning and accounting. I believe Gadi will be a great addition to our management team, managing the Company's finance department, engaging shareholders, assisting in future financing and building a strong operational base for the Company. Gadi joins Seedo as we advance our exotic plants agritech R&D program."

Mr. Levin stated, "I look forward to joining the Seedo team and leading its finance operations to contribute to the company's future success as Seedo executes the next phase of its strategy."

Gadi Levin bio

Mr. Levin has served as both a Director and CFO of Vaxil Bio Ltd. since March 1, 2016, and the Finance Director of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. since December 1, 2016. Mr. Levin has over 15 years of experience working with public US, Canadian and multi-jurisdictional public companies. Previously, Mr. Levin served as Chief Financial Officer of DarioHeath Corp from November 2013 through January 2015. Mr. Levin also served as the Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer for two Israeli investment firms specializing in private equity, hedge funds and real estate. Mr. Levin began his CPA career at the accounting firm Arthur Andersen, where he worked for nine years, specializing in U.S. listed companies involved in IPOs. Mr. Levin received a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Accounting and Information Systems from the University of the Cape Town, South Africa in 1993, and a post graduate diploma in Accounting from the University of South Africa in 1995. He received his Chartered Accountant designation in South Africa in 1997 and has an MBA from Bar Ilan University in Israel, which he received in 2006.

About Seedo

Seedo Corp. (OTC: SEDO), an agritech company, is focusing on its research, development and commercialization of agriculture technology products in the fields of exotic plants and mushrooms.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to our ability to successfully execute a smooth transition of CFO functions as well as our ability to retain and recruit qualified executives; uncertainties related to, and failure to achieve, the potential benefits and success of our senior management team and organizational structure; our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace; our substantial indebtedness, which may limit our ability to incur additional indebtedness, engage in additional transactions or make new investments; compliance, regulatory and litigation matters; other financial and economic risks; and other factors discussed in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements." Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact: David Grossman, CEO (800) 608-6432