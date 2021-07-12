Seeding The Future--Access To Capital For Funding Innovation

Technology and Innovation's latest issue explores the importance of funding when it comes to innovation, offering an overview of funding sources such as government-funded programs and grants and venture capitalist funds, with varying perspectives from academic inventors, program administrators, venture capitalists, and more.

TAMPA, Fla., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The new issue of Technology and Innovation ® (22:1) ( full text) features a selection of papers exploring the important topic of accessing capital to fund innovation, including manuscripts highlighting various funding opportunities available for inventors and innovators everywhere. "The National Academy of Inventors is proud to present this issue of Technology & Innovation, as funding is a key component to fueling innovations and hence enabling the progress of society," says president of NAI and editor-in-chief of Technology & Innovation, Dr. Paul R. Sanberg.

The issue looks at the implications of different funding sources such as government funded programs and grants as well as that of venture capitalist firms, offering perspectives from a wide variety of innovation professionals. The issue also presents some of the innovative materials and manufacturing processes that make innovation possible.

"As the former Chief Technologist for the overarching SBIR/STTR programs, it is a special privilege to have worked on this timely issue for the National Academy of Inventor's Technology and Innovation journal," says special issue editor G. Nagesh Rao. "Cultivating and empowering better ideas and pathways for a robust cadre of 'Innovation Ecosystems' will only help us enable a greater path to success for emerging technologies all the while ensuring greater access to opportunity for all."

The National Academy of Inventors is a member organization comprising U.S. and international universities, and governmental and non-profit research institutes, with over 4,000 individual inventor members and Fellows spanning more than 250 institutions worldwide. It was founded in 2010 to recognize and encourage inventors with patents issued from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, enhance the visibility of academic technology and innovation, encourage the disclosure of intellectual property, educate and mentor innovative students, and translate the inventions of its members to benefit society. The NAI publishes the multidisciplinary journal, Technology and Innovation. www.academyofinventors.org

