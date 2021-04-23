See The Awards The Oscars, Golden Globes And Emmys Ignored

NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Oscars closing out awards season this coming weekend, aspire design and home magazine is honoring the long-forgotten set decorators who create the fabulous interiors of TV shows and films with The Best-Dressed Rooms in TV and Film Awards. Netflix's original series "The Queen's Gambit" was the big winner of this year's awards, winning for categories including Best Use of Lighting, Best Use of Small Space, Best Hotel Rooms, Coolest Design Detail for Plot Enhancement and Best Living Room.

Judges, who included Oscar-nominated actor Chazz Palminteri, Tony and Emmy award-winning Derek McLane ("Moulin Rouge"; Oscars production designer: 2013-2018) interior designers Kit Kemp, Gail Davis and Katie Ridder, set decorators Melinda Ritz ("Will and Grace"), Beth Kushnick ("The Good Wife"), and Lydia Marks ("Sex and the City"), applauded how "The Queen's Gambit" set decorator Sabine Schaaf cleverly transformed Beth Harmon's ( Anya Taylor-Joy) Kentucky home. After Beth inherits the home from her mother, with deep teal décor and maximalist style, she makes it her own with button-backed armchairs, art nouveau elements, and a fresh pink color scheme.

Click here for the full list of winners !

Hudson One Media, aspire design and home magazine's parent company and the largest producer of showhouses in the country, is also excited to announce plans for a "Best Dressed Rooms in TV and Film Awards" showhouse next year, as well as an awards show and continuous editorial about set decor in our magazines and websites.

"Because we are spending so much time indoors, we've all been talking about what TV shows to watch and ways to redecorate, which inspired this idea," says creator Jill Brooke, a former CNN entertainment reporter and aspire design and home magazine's floral editor. "People are appreciating and focusing on design more than ever so it's a perfect marriage and perfect timing. Plus, we get to show some editorial love to the set decorators and floral designers who rarely get the credit they deserve."

"A well-executed, well-dressed set is tantamount to a starring role. It's richness and authenticity is integral to creating a mood, a place in time that communicates the ensemble," says Amy Sneider, Founding Editor-In-Chief of aspire design and home magazine.

"We look forward to this being an annual celebration of design," adds Steve Mandel, President of Hudson One Media, which owns national magazines aspire design and home and Galerie in addition to a stable of regional and custom publications.

