SEE Promotes Alessandra Faccin To President Of Asia-Pacific And Shuxian (Susan) Yang To Corporate Treasurer And Finance Leader For SEE Automation

SEE (SEE) - Get Sealed Air Corporation Report today announced that Alessandra Faccin is being promoted to President of the company's Asia-Pacific (APAC) region and Shuxian (Susan) Yang is being appointed to Corporate Treasurer and Finance Leader of SEE Automation, both effective January 1, 2022.

Alessandra Faccin is succeeding current APAC President Kevin Piccione, who will retire at the end of the year.

We appreciate Kevin's contributions and leadership to SEE throughout his 23 years of service and wish him the best in his retirement," said Ted Doheny, President & CEO of SEE.

Alessandra will join the SEE Executive Leadership Team and be based in Singapore. The company's APAC region includes 25 manufacturing facilities and approximately 3,000 employees.

She joined SEE in 2013 and has more than 20 years of experience working in global industrial and manufacturing businesses in the Americas and Europe. She has held several leadership roles within the company including Vice President and General Manager of the North America Protective Business and led the company's successful integration of Automated Packaging Systems (APS). Most recently, she served as Corporate Treasurer. Prior to SEE, Faccin held leadership roles at The Dow Chemical Company and at Rohm and Haas Chemical.

"It's an exciting time to be a part of SEE. APAC is a diverse, dynamic and rapidly growing region. I look forward to working with our talented team and bringing a fresh perspective to help our customers solve their critical packaging challenges. With our strong market position, scale and inimitable solutions in automation, digital and sustainability, we will focus on APAC markets to accelerate growth and performance," said Faccin.

Shuxian (Susan) Yang will lead the Corporate Treasury function in addition to being the Finance Leader of SEE Automation. Since joining the company in 2014, Yang has held multiple finance leadership roles including financial planning for the company's food and protective businesses. In this capacity, she has also been integral in the company's automation and equipment strategy.

"We are proud to promote Alessandra and Susan, two talented leaders enabling SEE to become a world-class, digitally driven company automating sustainable packaging solutions," said Doheny.

"Alessandra's proven track record of developing talent and driving world-class performance will make APAC the fastest-growing region in the world for SEE."

"Susan's leadership in our SEE Automation complements her Corporate Treasurer role as we execute our purpose-driven capital allocation strategy and accelerate growth," said Doheny.

About SEE

Sealed Air (SEE) - Get Sealed Air Corporation Report is in business to protect, to solve critical packaging challenges, and to make our world better than we found it. Our automated packaging solutions systems create a safer, more resilient and less wasteful global food supply chain, enable e-commerce, and protect goods transported worldwide.

Our globally recognized brands include CRYOVAC ® brand food packaging, SEALED AIR ® brand protective packaging, AUTOBAG ® brand automated systems, BUBBLE WRAP ® brand packaging, and SEE™ Touchless Automation™ solutions.

SEE's Operating Model, along with our industry-leading expertise in materials, engineering and technology, create value through more sustainable, automated, and digitally connected packaging solutions.

We are leading the packaging industry to create a more environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable future and have pledged to design or advance 100% of our packaging materials to be recyclable or reusable by 2025, and a bolder goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions in our global operations by 2040. Our Global Impact Report highlights how we are shaping the future of the packaging industry. We are also committed to a diverse workforce and inclusive culture through our 2025 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion pledge.

SEE generated $4.9 billion in sales in 2020 and has approximately 16,500 employees who serve customers in 117 countries/territories. To learn more, visit sealedair.com.

