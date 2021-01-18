See How The Sensors, Actuators And Control Modules That Make Up Graco's Intelligent Paint Kitchen Communicate Work To Optimize Pump Control, Tank Control And Overall Remote Control.

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG), a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, has launched Intelligent Paint Kitchen (IPK) control for pneumatic pumps and agitators.

"The Intelligent Paint Kitchen used to be limited to electric pumps," said Blake Erickson, Graco Product Marketing Manager for the Industrial Products Division. "Layering on intelligent control to pneumatic equipment can be a game changer for established operations that use compressed air."

The Intelligent Paint Kitchen is a smart set of sensors, actuators and control modules that communicate with each other to optimize factory paint circulation and supply. It allows pump control (pressure and flow rates), tank control (tank levels and agitator speeds) and overall (remote) control.

In addition to Graco E-Flo ® DC electric pumps, the Intelligent Paint Kitchen now delivers closed loop pressure, flow mode and a new hybrid mode to these Graco pneumatic pumps: Endura-Flo™, Glutton and High-Flo ® (with NXT ®/XL motor).

"It's not either electric or pneumatic; IPK can manage both electric and pneumatic equipment at the same time," said Erickson.

A new agitator profile controls electric and/or pneumatic agitators by:

Maintaining consistent agitation speeds

Reducing speed according to the level of material in a tank

Alternating agitator on and off times

Setting production and off-production modes

"Out of any pneumatic paint mix room equipment, agitators usually use the most air and affect material consistency," said Erickson. "IPK's ability to remotely monitor and control agitator speed, in addition to pump pressure and flow rates, can help many factories run more efficiently, use less compressed air and cut energy expenses."

For more information about the Intelligent Paint Kitchen, contact your local Graco finishing distributor or go to www.graco.com/IPK.

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.

