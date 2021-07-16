SEE Eyewear Partners With Howie Mandel On New Collection

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEE, the "go to" locale for eyewear aficionados looking for an eclectic selection of fashion forward eyewear, has partnered with comedian, actor and host Howie Mandel on a capsule collection of handmade,...

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEE, the "go to" locale for eyewear aficionados looking for an eclectic selection of fashion forward eyewear, has partnered with comedian, actor and host Howie Mandel on a capsule collection of handmade, Italian eyeglasses priced from $339- $399. The SEE x Howie Mandel collection will arrive in SEE stores and on the SEE website July 20 th. The tagline for the collection is "This is Howie SEE".

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with SEE for my Howie See 2021 collection, which hopefully reflects the perfect vision of fun and style while helping raise funds for Alzheimer's family care and support," states Howie Mandel. "I am excited and I believe you will be excited. Everyone will be excited, you'll SEE." A portion of sales from the collection will be donated to HFC, Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen's national non-profit organization whose mission is to care for families impacted by Alzheimer's disease, inspire the next generation of Alzheimer's advocates and be leaders in brain health research and education.

"I have always not just admired Howie's incredible wit, but also his deep compassion which comes along with the causes he puts energy into," explains Richard Golden, SEE's founder and CEO. "Howie has an incredible sense of style and I'm honored by how he's gravitated to our SEE brand. We couldn't be more flattered that he wanted to do this collaboration as there isn't anyone more ideal."

The collection includes multiple styles featuring acetate, metal and combinations of metal and acetate. "The highest quality materials were used in the manufacturing of the collection," explains Randal Golden, SEE co-founder and EVP. "All pieces are handmade by the finest craftsmen in Italy. We collaborated with Howie on these styles that fit his image and signature look perfectly."

About Howie Mandel Howie Mandel has remained a force in show business for more than 30 years and his career has encompassed virtually all aspects of the entertainment spectrum including television, film and stage. Mandel has served for over a decade as a judge on NBC's hit talent competition series America's Got Talent. He also hosts the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast alongside his daughter Jackie and makes videos for his 8.7 million followers on Tik Tok.

About SEE: www.seeeyewear.com

About HFC While there isn't a cure, there is care. To learn more, visit www.wearehfc.org

