SEE Announces Upcoming Event With The Financial Community

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) - Get Report will participate in the following event with the financial community. The executive team will discuss the Company's SEE Operating Engine and growth strategy focused on automation, digital and sustainability.

Goldman Sachs Virtual 2021 Industrials & Materials ConferenceMay 12, 202112:10 p.m. ET - Virtual Fireside ChatTed Doheny, President and CEOChris Stephens, SVP & CFO

The conference will be webcast live. Interested parties can view the events on Sealed Air's Investors homepage at www.sealedair.com/investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air is in business to protect, to solve critical packaging challenges and to make our world better than we found it. Our packaging technology, solutions and systems create a safer, more resilient and less wasteful global food supply chain, enable eCommerce and protect the movement of goods worldwide.

Our globally recognized brands include CRYOVAC ® brand food packaging, SEALED AIR ® brand protective packaging, AUTOBAG ® brand automated systems, BUBBLE WRAP ® brand packaging and SEE TM Automation solutions.

Our SEE Operating Model, along with industry-leading experts in materials, engineering, technology and science, are driving our innovative solution systems to be more sustainable, automated and digitally connected.

Sealed Air is leading the packaging industry to create a more environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable future and has pledged to design or advance 100% of its packaging materials to be recyclable or reusable by 2025, and an even bolder goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions in its global operations by 2040.

Sealed Air generated $4.9 billion in sales in 2020 and has approximately 16,500 employees who serve customers in 117 countries/territories. To learn more, visit www.sealedair.com.

