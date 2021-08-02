SEE Announces Global Price Increases

SEE (SEE) - Get Report today announced that prices will increase an additional 5% to 10% across all products effective September 15, 2021.

"Our price actions are a direct response to rising input costs and the expectation that this highly inflationary environment will continue. We are working relentlessly to deliver 'touchless' automation and sustainable solutions to our customers that drive significant productivity and savings against this disruptive supply environment," said Ted Doheny, SEE's President and CEO.

About Sealed Air

SEE (SEE) - Get Report is in business to protect, to solve critical packaging challenges, and to make our world better than we found it. Our packaging technology, solutions, and systems create a safer, more resilient and less wasteful global food supply chain, enable e-commerce, and protect goods transported worldwide.

Our globally recognized brands include CRYOVAC ® brand food packaging, SEALED AIR ® brand protective packaging, AUTOBAG ® brand automated systems, BUBBLE WRAP ® brand packaging, and SEE ™ Automation solutions.

SEE's Operating Model, along with industry-leading experts in materials, engineering, technology, and science are driving our innovative solution systems to be more sustainable, automated, and digitally connected.

SEE is leading the packaging industry to create a more environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable future and has pledged to design or advance 100% of its packaging materials to be recyclable or reusable by 2025, and a bolder goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions in its global operations by 2040.The company is also committed to a diverse workforce and inclusive culture through its 2025 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion pledge.

SEE generated $4.9 billion in sales in 2020 and has approximately 16,500 employees who serve customers in 117 countries/territories. To learn more, visit sealedair.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005754/en/