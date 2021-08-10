Sedona Prince, Social Media Activist And College Basketball Star, Joins Parity As Its Sole And Exclusive Collegiate Ambassador

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedona Prince, the college basketball player whose TikTok video revealed the huge disparity between the men's and women's weight rooms at the 2021 NCAA Final Four tournaments, has joined Parity as its sole and...

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedona Prince, the college basketball player whose TikTok video revealed the huge disparity between the men's and women's weight rooms at the 2021 NCAA Final Four tournaments, has joined Parity as its sole and exclusive Collegiate Ambassador.

Prince will spearhead Parity's expansion into the collegiate name, image and likeness (NIL) space, launch Parity's collegiate webinar program and help other women athletes use their social media platforms effectively.

"With the changes in the NIL space, there is no shortage of new opportunities for athletes," said Prince, whose TikTok account, @sedonerrr, has 2.5M followers and more than 99M likes. "I am committed to working with companies who share my values and my passion for equality and am excited to work with Parity during one of the most pivotal times in college sports history. I feel like we can make a truly positive impact."

Established in 2020, Parity has been working to tackle the massive gender pay gap issue that exists in professional sports sponsorship income. With a community of more than 600 women athletes in 40 sports, Parity connects its athletes with paid post opportunities on social media platforms as well as providing tools and experiences that improve the lives of women athletes on and off the field. Among the more than 20 brands currently activating on social platforms through Parity are Microsoft, Gainbridge, Morgan Stanley, Strava, Thule and Literati.

"As soon as college athletes were deemed eligible for NIL sponsorship, we identified Sedona as the athlete Parity most wanted to partner with," said Karlie Samuelson, Parity Athlete Engagement Manager and a member of the Los Angeles Sparks. "Her advocacy for issues she is passionate about and her authenticity are a perfect match not just for Parity but also our brand partners. Her mentorship of other collegiate athletes will be invaluable."

A 6-7 rising junior at the University of Oregon, Prince as a sophomore averaged 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 54.5 (84-of-154) from the floor. She utilizes her social presence to advocate for social justice, equity and inclusion, while also posting lighter looks behind the scenes of her life. With an additional 246k followers on Instagram and 43.5k followers on Twitter, the 2018 McDonald's High School All-American is active on a range of platforms.

About ParityEstablished by and for women's sports advocates, Parity is revolutionizing the financial model for women athletes by providing a direct revenue stream from brands to athletes who authentically reach highly engaged consumers. An online and digital community, Parity unites data analytics and cultural relevance to match professional women athletes with sponsorship and revenue opportunities, primarily via social and digital media. With a current roster of 600 athletes from more 40 sports , and more than 20 corporate partners, Parity pairs athletes with brands and causes whose values align. To learn more about Parity, visit www.paritynow.co

