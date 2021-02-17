Sedgwick Launches State-of-the-art, Easy-to-use COVID-19 Vaccination Tracking Program For The Workplace

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, today introduced a cloud-based vaccination tracking program to support employers' COVID-19 response plans. Powered by Sedgwick's global intake platform, the program provides a view into the collective vaccination status of employee populations for COVID-19, flu, hepatitis and other diseases.

The tracking process begins with a brief questionnaire; employee data is collected on a voluntary basis in a secure and private environment. Created to help employers prioritize and monitor health and safety, the vaccination tracking program's reporting capabilities drill down to the individual and department level — noting which employees have or haven't received a vaccine, who is in need of a required second dose, who is not planning to be vaccinated and who is experiencing side effects as a result of vaccination.

"Tracking vaccination progress is an important part of our country's pandemic recovery, and the same is true on the employer level when it comes to getting back to business," said Kimberly George, Sedgwick global head of product development and innovation. "Fully understanding vaccination trends among their workforces allows employers to best serve the needs of their people while keeping the workplace running."

Available to all organizations, the vaccination tracking program can be implemented quickly and seamlessly; it can even be customized to integrate with existing proprietary claims, human resources and/or employee reimbursement programs. Sedgwick's solution can help employers administer incentive programs to encourage vaccinations and cut down on challenges related to unvaccinated employees.

The vaccination tracking solution is the latest addition to Sedgwick's " back to business" program, a customizable suite of services designed to support organizations as they resume operations safely and responsibly amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Sedgwick's services are available to employers in any industry but may be especially beneficial for industries with frontline workers — including healthcare, retail, travel and education — and those with employees in close proximity to one another, such as manufacturing.

Vaccination tracking is available a la carte or combined with Sedgwick's other back-to-business services. To learn more, visit sedgwick.com/backtobusiness.

About Sedgwick Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. The company provides a broad range of resources tailored to our clients' specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts®; through the dedication and expertise of more than 27,000 colleagues across 65 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact the bottom line. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see www.sedgwick.com.

