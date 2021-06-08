Sedgwick Grows Automotive Claims Solutions With Two Strategic Acquisitions

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, announced that it has acquired regional automotive appraisal companies Automotive Damage Appraisers of the Southwest (ADASW) and Metro Appraisal.

These strategic acquisitions expand the reach and scale of Sedgwick's growing auto claims division in the U.S. as the company continues to invest in building premier, end-to-end solutions for clients. Colleagues from both companies are now part of Sedgwick's auto appraisal division.

"We are excited to announce these strategic acquisitions and expand our solutions and footprint in the auto appraisal space," said Chris Bakes, Sedgwick managing director for auto appraisals. "Adding ADASW and Metro to the Sedgwick family enhances our coast-to-coast auto solutions team and reflects our commitment to providing comprehensive, tech-driven claims solutions for our clients."

ADASW is a regional independent appraiser of damaged cars, heavy equipment and other vehicles. Founded in 1952, ADASW's strong presence in Colorado, New Mexico and Texas expands Sedgwick's auto claim offerings in the Southwest.

"This partnership is a natural next step for the ADASW team; our long history serving customers in the Southwest region is well matched with Sedgwick's global history in insurance claims," said Barry Porter, president of ADASW. "We are thrilled to strengthen our combined network in the American Southwest and to become a part of the renowned Sedgwick organization."

Metro Appraisal is the largest provider of independent auto appraisals in the state of Florida. Founded in 1988 and based in the Tampa area, Metro and its team of more than 20 independent appraisers across Florida conduct approximately 50,000 damage appraisals each year.

"The Florida appraisal market is host to a wide range of vehicle claims types, stemming from our unpredictable and extreme weather and the high demand for construction," said Scott Eskine, president of Metro Appraisal. "Our regional expertise, paired with Sedgwick's national network of excellence in the claims space, will be the start of an exciting new chapter for the Metro team."

Sedgwick expanded into the auto appraisal space in 2020 with the acquisition of Nationwide Appraisals. Today, Sedgwick is the U.S. leader in high quality auto and heavy equipment appraisal solutions, with cutting-edge technology and a coast-to-coast network of more than 1,000 independent appraisers.

More about Sedgwick's auto appraisals solutions and services can be found at sedgwick.com/autoappraisals.

