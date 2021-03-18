SecurityScorecard Raises $180 Million In Series E Financing Round To Make Security Ratings Mainstream

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard , the global leader in security ratings, announced today that the company has completed a $180 million Series E preferred stock financing round with participation by new investors including Silver Lake Waterman, funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., Kayne Anderson Rudnick, and Fitch Ventures, as well as existing investors Evolution Equity Partners, Accomplice, Riverwood Capital, Intel Capital, NGP Capital, AXA Venture Partners, GV (Google Ventures), and Boldstart Ventures. This round brings SecurityScorecard's total funding to more than $290 million.

SecurityScorecard offers the market leading platform for security ratings and is utilized globally by thousands of companies including 7 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies, 4 of the top payment processors and more than 10 of the world's top insurance companies. The company's strong growth has been accompanied by expanding use cases across vendor risk management, self-monitoring, board reporting, cybersecurity insurance underwriting, and M&A due diligence.

Since its last round of funding in June 2019, SecurityScorecard demonstrated significant global traction for its security ratings. The funding will accelerate SecurityScorecard's rapid global expansion and growth, supporting the high demand for SecurityScorecard's security ratings platform, which has increased in the aftermath of several significant supply chain attacks and corresponding increased regulatory attention on cyber oversight of suppliers.

"With the increasing number of breaches, cybersecurity ratings are a must-have for organizations to make critical business decisions," said Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO and co-founder of SecurityScorecard. "The size and caliber of this financing is a testament to the confidence that our existing and new investors have in SecurityScorecard. We have seen a fundamental shift in budgets to cybersecurity ratings and have passed the tipping point where the depth of our data and network effects are driving broad market adoption."

The new round of funding will further accelerate SecurityScorecard's corporate growth with planned investments across new product lines, global expansion, a broadening partner ecosystem and additional functionality to assess and mitigate cybersecurity risk in novel ways.

SecurityScorecard also announced that it has reached recent key milestones and received strong industry endorsements as the company has scaled:

"Security ratings have become a key factor for organizations in understanding cybersecurity risk and have broad application across the enterprise and strategic decision-making. The depth of the SecurityScorecard data, integrations and platform has created a solid foundation with strong network effects to drive future growth," said Shawn O'Neill, Managing Director at Silver Lake Waterman. "We are excited to partner with Alex and his team and invest in SecurityScorecard to further extend their market leadership position."

"SecurityScorecard's business is uniquely positioned in the security ratings space with a product platform that is an indispensable tool for enterprises and insurance providers seeking to understand the security posture of their organization and third parties. We are impressed with the company's entrepreneurial and progressive outlook on building a strong future," said Richard Seewald, Managing Partner at Evolution Equity Partners. "This latest funding round indicates our strong support for their significant and sustainable growth moving forward as they continue to win against competition with their market-leading solution."

About SecurityScorecard

SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings and the only service with nearly 2 million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 16,000 organizations world-wide for enterprise cyber risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, and cyber insurance underwriting—making all organizations more resilient by allowing them to easily find and fix cybersecurity risks across their externally facing digital footprint. Every company has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

