SecurityScorecard Named A Leader In Cybersecurity Risk Rating Platforms By Independent Research Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard, the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, today announced it has been recognized by Forrester Research, Inc. as a Leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Cybersecurity Risk Rating Platforms, Q1 2021 report. The report assessed 7 vendors in the cybersecurity risk ratings market and gave SecurityScorecard a "differentiated" rating in six of ten criteria.

This Forrester New Wave evaluates the most significant providers in an emerging technology marketplace and shows how each provider measures up against new customer expectations. The New Wave helps technology and business decision makers identify new technology providers and select the right provider for their needs.

"[SecurityScorecard] leads the pack with robust process transparency and workflow capabilities," notes the report, authored by Paul McKay and Alla Valente. The report also stated: "SecurityScorecard demonstrated some of the most detailed ratings model white papers and publicly available information through its Trust Portal. The Atlas module provides greater depth to the workflow process by matching ratings data to vendor questionnaires… [SecurityScorecard is] a good fit for those that want strong ratings transparency and an inside-out perspective that comes from assessment surveys and that looking for a clear pricing structure."

SecurityScorecard earned a differentiated rating (the highest rating possible) in the following evaluation criteria:

Data Accuracy

Ratings Process Transparency

Dispute Resolution

Integration

Breadth of Use Case

Commercial Strategy

The report notes, "Customer references praised the ease of dealing with SecurityScorecard, its platform visibility, and UX." Customers interviewed for the report cited:

"We use it to persuade our third parties to improve their cybersecurity posture."

"Their response to requests to mark issues as remediated has been outstanding."

"It's easy to use and extremely easy to demo to other teams with a vendor relationship."

"We believe being named a leader in this Forrester Wave evaluation is a testament to our innovation-driven culture and our customer-centric approach and affirms the value of our security ratings as an essential cornerstone to making key business decisions," said Sam Kassoumeh, COO and co-founder of SecurityScorecard. "We look forward to continuing to innovate in the space and execute on our vision to create a new language for companies and their partners to communicate, understand, and improve their cybersecurity posture."

SecurityScorecard is leveraged by thousands of customers across the globe to meet security and compliance needs throughout a number of use cases, including vendor risk management, cyber insurance, mergers & acquisitions, board reporting and security benchmarking.

Download your copy of The Forrester New Wave™: Cybersecurity Risk Rating Platforms, Q1 2021 here .

About SecurityScorecardSecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings and the only service with over 1.6 million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 1,000 organizations for enterprise cyber risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, and cyber insurance underwriting—making all organizations more resilient by allowing them to easily find and fix cybersecurity risks across their externally facing digital footprint. Every company has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating . For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

