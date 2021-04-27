SecurityMetrics Podcast Wins Cybersecurity Excellence Award

OREM, Utah, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityMetrics Podcast was named a Silver winner in the category of Best Cybersecurity Podcast from the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards .

OREM, Utah, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityMetrics Podcast was named a Silver winner in the category of Best Cybersecurity Podcast from the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards . Now in its second season, SecurityMetrics Podcast aims to help businesses protect payment data in a volatile threat climate and support individuals to succeed in cybersecurity.

E-commerce is changing, and along with it the cybersecurity industry. SecurityMetrics Podcast guests explore topics relevant to both industry veterans and newcomers, including:

Threat detection and mitigation

Payment data security trends

Forensic data breach investigations

Security concerns based on role (CISO, IT, staff)

Communication within organizations

Security tools, services, training, and education

Host and SecurityMetrics Principal Security Analyst, Jen Stone (MCIS, CISSP, CISA, QSA), said, "I'm delighted we received a Cybersecurity Excellence Silver Award for Best Podcast! It's a pleasure talking to others in our industry about cybersecurity, and I hope others learn as much from the conversations as I do."

Guests on SecurityMetrics Podcast include CISOs, security architects, security researchers, IT managers, former military, journalists, and SecurityMetrics analysts and experts.

Subscribe to SecurityMetrics Podcast here. Podcast episodes are released bi-monthly. Also available on the SecurityMetrics Learning Center and on major podcast platforms including Apple , Google , Spotify , and Stitcher .

For press inquiries, contact Meagan Elguera at 801-372-1705 or pr@securitymetrics.com

About SecurityMetricsSecurityMetrics helps customers close data security and compliance gaps to avoid data breaches. They provide managed data security services and are certified to help customers achieve the highest data security and compliance standards.

As an Approved Scanning Vendor , Qualified Security Assessor , Certified Forensic Investigator, and Managed Security provider SecurityMetrics guides organizations through data security testing and compliance mandates (PCI, HIPAA, GDPR, HITRUST). With over 21 years of forensic investigations, penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, and compliance audits, SecurityMetrics has tested over 1 million systems for vulnerabilities. The privately held company is headquartered in Orem, Utah where it maintains a Security Operations Center (SOC) and 24/7 multilingual technical support.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/securitymetrics-podcast-wins-cybersecurity-excellence-award-301278242.html

SOURCE SecurityMetrics