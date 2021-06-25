Security Awareness Training Market Report 2021 With Benchmarking Of The Top Players

DUBLIN, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Security Awareness Training Market 2020: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Security Awareness Training Market 2020: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reveals the market positioning of companies in the Global Security Awareness Training market.

The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies based on their growth, innovation, and a small discussion on their positioning. The report analyzes hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them.

Enterprises are exposed to multiple types of threats to confidential company data pertaining to employees, partners, suppliers, and customers. Despite having advanced technological systems and policies in place, human error exposes an organization to attacks from cyber adversaries.

Companies are facing a substantial threat from social engineering attacks such as phishing, especially because remote working is on the rise due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, businesses of all sizes are realizing the importance of training non-technical employees to become the first line of defense for their organizations. The best technological solutions cannot prevent an attack when employees are not aware of security best practices.

